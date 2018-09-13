URGENT - Russians accused over Salisbury poisoning were in city 'as tourists'

(CNN) -- Two men accused by UK authorities of poisoning Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a nerve agent in Salisbury told Russian state TV they had visited the city, but as tourists. Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov said Thursday they had been to Salisbury because "our friends had been suggesting for a long time that we visit this wonderful town" and mentioned the city's historic cathedral. British prosecutors said last week they had "sufficient evidence" to charge the two Russian nationals in connection with the March 4 attack with the nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury.
