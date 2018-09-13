Clear

These neighbors are riding out Hurricane Florence on an island

North Carolina resident David Hoffman has heard all the mandatory evacuation warnings as Hurricane Florence ...

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 7:13 AM
Updated: Sep. 13, 2018 7:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

North Carolina resident David Hoffman has heard all the mandatory evacuation warnings as Hurricane Florence gets closer. But he's not planning to leave his home in Carolina Beach, and is riding out the storm with his neighbors.

Hoffman, along with Billy Sample and Sample's wife, say they've got homes to keep an eye on and pets to worry about. They've bought bottles of water, a shortwave radio, and canned food, and are staying put.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Coastal areas

Continents and regions

Environment and natural resources

Hurricane Florence

Hurricanes

Landforms and ecosystems

Natural disasters

North America

North Carolina

Severe weather

South Carolina

Southeastern United States

Space and astronomy

Space exploration

The Americas

Tropical storms

United States

Weather

Islands and reefs

Beaches

Destinations and attractions

Points of interest

"I'm taking a life-threatening risk, but it's my opportunity to protect my property," Hoffman said. "With us not being able to come back onto the island for a week, I feel that's a vital part."

The Category 2 hurricane is hours away from expected landfall on the Southeast coast with potentially catastrophic flooding and storm surge that could reach 13 feet.

Florence's center will approach the North and South Carolina coast late Thursday and Friday, but it's unclear where it will make landfall. As the storm moves inland, Georgia, Virginia and Maryland will also be in peril.

He'll ride on the streets in a kayak

Hoffman said his home is not at high risk of flooding because it's 13 feet above sea level and a few blocks from the ocean.

When the storm passes, he plans to go out on the streets on his bike or in his kayak and check up on elderly neighbors who stayed behind. He'll also survey nearby homes and send pictures of any damage to owners who evacuated.

"We have military that are dying everyday in a war ... to protect our country. I can at least do my little bit of part and that is keep an eye out for this little island that we have," Hoffman said. "These are our homes, we live here full-time. We are going to live here through our retirement."

Hoffman said his construction experience will help him determine how badly the storm hits the roof and walls of the three-story building they'll be sheltering in, and when it's time to move to another floor.

And when the storm hits, Sample said, they won't put authorities' lives in danger by asking for help.

"We've decided to stay and it's on us," he said.

Sample said he and his wife are joining Hoffman because they're not certain they'll find a pet-friendly shelter. They also don't know when they'll be allowed to return home after the storm.

"Historically when there's been a major storm, sometimes it's been seven days before they allow you back into the island," he said. "We want to be able to protect our investments, our homes."

Authorities have warned residents who are staying behind to provide contacts of their next of kin due to the risks involved.

On Wednesday, the Carolina Beach Fire Department ordered residents to leave the island in preparation for the hurricane, CNN affiliate WECT reported.

"This is a mandatory evacuation. All residents must be off the island by 8 p.m.," a voice announced on a bullhorn.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Continued Nice Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The nice September weather streak continues.

Image

Sinkhole cracks run from 4th and Ohio toward U.S. 41, no word on what caused it

Image

THN girls soccer beats THS

Image

Partly cloudy, but very nice night ahead

Image

Getting ready for Blues Fest

Image

Getting ready for Oktoberfest

Image

Halloween City opens at old Toys R' Us location

Image

Launch Terre Haute meet-up

Image

Terre Haute Children's Museum to close for one week

Image

Parke County Courthouse construction wraps up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations