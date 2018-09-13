Clear

How well do you know your co-driver?

Rally driver Jari-Matti Latvala and his co-driver Miikka Anttila say they spend about 200 days a year togeth...

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 7:13 AM
Updated: Sep. 13, 2018 7:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rally driver Jari-Matti Latvala and his co-driver Miikka Anttila say they spend about 200 days a year together, and have done so for the last 15 years.

So, it's no wonder that they've got to know each other pretty well.

In fact, their success on the track depends on it. "We need to be good friends and have a good relationship," says Antilla. "Otherwise it wouldn't work."

Their characters complement each other. Antilla is calm and precise, says Latvala -- "more precise than the clock himself."

Whereas, Latvala's passion for the sport keeps them motivated, says Antilla.

The Finnish pair have been racing together since 2003, with a spell at Ford and Volkswagen. They joined the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing team for the 2017 season, clinching a victory at Rally Sweden and second place finishes at Monte Carlo and Italy. So far in 2018, they have claimed third place at Monte Carlo and Finland.

If they hadn't made it into the world of rally, both have a good idea of where the other would be.

"I think (Latvala) would be a salesman in his father's company," says Anttila, receiving confirmation from his teammate.

While Latvala speculates that Anttila would still be an engineer working for the Finnish company Nokian Tyres.

Most importantly, the pair know exactly what to order each other in a restaurant -- on both the race days and the rest days.

Anttila would order Latvala pasta before a race and steak the rest of the time.

"At race time (Anttila) likes chicken," says Latvala. But on a normal day, it would be steak and fries, with an extra side of ketchup.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Continued Nice Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The nice September weather streak continues.

Image

Sinkhole cracks run from 4th and Ohio toward U.S. 41, no word on what caused it

Image

THN girls soccer beats THS

Image

Partly cloudy, but very nice night ahead

Image

Getting ready for Blues Fest

Image

Getting ready for Oktoberfest

Image

Halloween City opens at old Toys R' Us location

Image

Launch Terre Haute meet-up

Image

Terre Haute Children's Museum to close for one week

Image

Parke County Courthouse construction wraps up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations