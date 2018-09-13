6 people are dead after shooting spree in California

Six people are dead -- including the suspect -- after a man opened fire at multiple locations in Bakersfield, California, on Wednesday, a local sheriff said.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting at a trucking business just after 5 p.m. local time, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said during a news conference late Wednesday.

Authorities say a husband and wife had a confrontation with a man at the business when the husband shot and killed him. The husband then fatally shot his wife, according to Youngblood. Another subject arrived on the scene and after a short foot chase the gunman shot and killed him.

He proceeded to flee the area and went to a nearby residence where he shot and killed two more people.

The gunman then hijacked a vehicle with a woman and child inside, but they were able to escape safely. He then headed to a nearby highway where he saw a deputy and pulled over. As the deputy confronted him, the gunman turned his gun on himself to take his own life.

The motive and what the gunman's relationship was to the victims is unclear at this time.

Investigators are questioning about 30 witnesses in this case.