Clear

6 people are dead after shooting spree in California

Six people are dead -- including the suspect -- after a man opened fire at multiple locations in Bakersfield...

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 2:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Six people are dead -- including the suspect -- after a man opened fire at multiple locations in Bakersfield, California, on Wednesday, a local sheriff said.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting at a trucking business just after 5 p.m. local time, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said during a news conference late Wednesday.

California

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Mass murder

Murder

North America

Shootings

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Authorities say a husband and wife had a confrontation with a man at the business when the husband shot and killed him. The husband then fatally shot his wife, according to Youngblood. Another subject arrived on the scene and after a short foot chase the gunman shot and killed him.

He proceeded to flee the area and went to a nearby residence where he shot and killed two more people.

The gunman then hijacked a vehicle with a woman and child inside, but they were able to escape safely. He then headed to a nearby highway where he saw a deputy and pulled over. As the deputy confronted him, the gunman turned his gun on himself to take his own life.

The motive and what the gunman's relationship was to the victims is unclear at this time.

Investigators are questioning about 30 witnesses in this case.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sinkhole cracks run from 4th and Ohio toward U.S. 41, no word on what caused it

Image

THN girls soccer beats THS

Image

Partly cloudy, but very nice night ahead

Image

Getting ready for Blues Fest

Image

Getting ready for Oktoberfest

Image

Halloween City opens at old Toys R' Us location

Image

Launch Terre Haute meet-up

Image

Terre Haute Children's Museum to close for one week

Image

Parke County Courthouse construction wraps up

Image

Terre Haute death investigation underway

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations