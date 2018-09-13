Clear

Kavanaugh says 'abortion-inducing drugs' quote was summarizing plaintiffs in case

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said he had been summarizing the view of the religious group that chal...

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 12:26 AM
Updated: Sep. 13, 2018 12:27 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said he had been summarizing the view of the religious group that challenged an Obamacare regulation when he referred to "abortion-inducing drugs" during his confirmation hearing last week.

In written responses to questions from Senate Judiciary Committee members turned in Wednesday, Kavanaugh said he was not stating his own views on birth control or the particular phrase.

Abortion

Belief, religion and spirituality

Brett Kavanaugh

Contraception

Health and medical

Medical treatments and procedures

Political Figures - US

Sexual and reproductive health

Society

"That was the position of the plaintiffs in that case, and I was accurately describing the plaintiffs' position," Kavanaugh wrote. "At the hearing, I was not expressing an opinion on whether particular drugs induce abortion; I used that phrase only when recounting the plaintiffs' own assertions."

At his hearing, Kavanaugh was describing a case involving an Affordable Care Act regulation that required employers to provide their workers with health insurance that covers all forms of Food and Drug Administration-approved contraceptives, including birth control pills, intrauterine devices and hormonal injections.

The religious group, Priests for Life, argued it was being forced to provide health coverage for contraceptives despite its religious objections. The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit sided with the Obama administration in this instance, but Kavanaugh, who's a judge on that court, dissented.

RELATED: Kavanaugh 'abortion-inducing drug' comment draws scrutiny

"That was a group that was being forced to provide certain kind of health coverage over their religious objection to their employees," Kavanaugh said last week at the hearing. "And under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the question was first, was this a substantial burden on the religious exercise? And it seemed to me quite clearly it was."

"It was a technical matter of filling out a form in that case," he added. "In that case, they said filling out the form would make them complicit in the provision of the abortion-inducing drugs that they were, as a religious matter, objected to."

Kavanaugh's use of the term "abortion-inducing drugs" had drawn criticism from Planned Parenthood and groups like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, which dispute the concept and phrasing that an IUD induces abortion because it doesn't allow a fertilized egg to implant.

Planned Parenthood also stoked controversy by issuing a news release with Kavanaugh's remark at the hearing but removing the phrase "they said."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sinkhole cracks run from 4th and Ohio toward U.S. 41, no word on what caused it

Image

THN girls soccer beats THS

Image

Partly cloudy, but very nice night ahead

Image

Getting ready for Blues Fest

Image

Getting ready for Oktoberfest

Image

Halloween City opens at old Toys R' Us location

Image

Launch Terre Haute meet-up

Image

Terre Haute Children's Museum to close for one week

Image

Parke County Courthouse construction wraps up

Image

Terre Haute death investigation underway

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations