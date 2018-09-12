Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kavanaugh says he did not realize Parkland victim's father was approaching him

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said he would have shaken hands and spoken with the father of a Parkla...

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 11:19 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 11:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said he would have shaken hands and spoken with the father of a Parkland school shooting victim last week had he realized who he was.

In written responses to questions from Senate Judiciary Committee members obtained by CNN, Kavanaugh described what happened from his vantage point when Fred Guttenberg approached him at the hearing.

2018 Parkland school shooting

Brett Kavanaugh

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Fred Guttenberg

Homicide

Mass murder

Misc people

Murder

Political Figures - US

School violence

Shootings

Society

Violence in society

Kavanaugh said Guttenberg approached him "from behind and touched my arm." He said he didn't recognize him and "assumed he was a protestor." A "split second" later, security intervened, said Kavanaugh. Had he known, he would have expressed his sympathy and listened to Guttenberg, Kavanaugh wrote in response to a question from Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican who's the committee's chairman.

"In that split second, I unfortunately did not realize that the man was the father of a shooting victim from Parkland, Florida. Mr. Guttenberg has suffered an incalculable loss. If I had known who he was, I would have shaken his hand, talked to him, and expressed my sympathy. And I would have listened to him," he added.

Kavanaugh also said that neither he nor anyone on his behalf had asked for the Capitol Police to remove Guttenberg from the hearing.

"No one acted at my request," Kavanaugh wrote, responding to a question from Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal. "If someone purported to act on my behalf, they did so without my knowledge and contrary to my wishes."

Guttenberg's daughter, Jaime, was 14 when she died in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sinkhole cracks run from 4th and Ohio toward U.S. 41, no word on what caused it

Image

THN girls soccer beats THS

Image

Partly cloudy, but very nice night ahead

Image

Getting ready for Blues Fest

Image

Getting ready for Oktoberfest

Image

Halloween City opens at old Toys R' Us location

Image

Launch Terre Haute meet-up

Image

Terre Haute Children's Museum to close for one week

Image

Parke County Courthouse construction wraps up

Image

Terre Haute death investigation underway

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations