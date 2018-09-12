Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Bachelor' star charged with domestic violence

Reality star Amanda Stanton was arrested and charged with domestic violence. A representative for Stanton says the incident was a misunderstanding.

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 10:51 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 11:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Reality star Amanda Stanton has been arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Stanton, who starred on season 20 of "The Bachelor" and on 2016's "Bachelor in Paradise," was arrested after an alleged altercation with her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, at The Encore Hotel in Las Vegas on Monday, officials said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a battery domestic violence call at 3:15 a.m. Officers said an altercation took place in front of the police once they arrived on the scene. Stanton was arrested and transported to Clark County Detention Center.

"Through the course of the investigation, it was found that there was probable cause to arrest Stanton on one count of battery domestic violence," a spokesperson said.

Related: Everything you need to know about the next 'Bachelor'

A representative for Stanton, Steve Honig, said the incident was a misunderstanding and a result of Stanton having too much to drink.

"Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department," Honig said in a statement. "Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance. That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious. Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job. Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job, which Amanda completely respects and understands."

Stanton is the mother of two children and was once engaged to former "Bachelor" star Josh Murray.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sinkhole cracks run from 4th and Ohio toward U.S. 41, no word on what caused it

Image

THN girls soccer beats THS

Image

Partly cloudy, but very nice night ahead

Image

Getting ready for Blues Fest

Image

Getting ready for Oktoberfest

Image

Halloween City opens at old Toys R' Us location

Image

Launch Terre Haute meet-up

Image

Terre Haute Children's Museum to close for one week

Image

Parke County Courthouse construction wraps up

Image

Terre Haute death investigation underway

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations