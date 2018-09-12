Clear

US F-22 fighter jets intercept Russian bombers near Alaska

Two US F-22 "Raptor" fighter jets intercepted two Russian TU-95 bombers on Tuesday, according to a statement...

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 9:28 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 9:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two US F-22 "Raptor" fighter jets intercepted two Russian TU-95 bombers on Tuesday, according to a statement released by North American Aerospace Defense Command.

The Russian bombers "intercepted west of mainland Alaska were accompanied by two Russian SU-35 'Flanker' fighter jets," NORAD said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Aircraft

Alaska

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Military

Military aircraft

North America

Northwestern United States

Russia

The Americas

United States

"The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and at no time did the aircraft enter United States or Canadian airspace," the statement said. It added that the intercept took place while the Russian bombers were in the US Air Defense Identification Zone, which extends about 200 miles off Alaska's western coast.

The incident marks the second time US F-22s have intercepted Russian bombers off the coast of Alaska this month. The previous intercept occurred on Sept. 1. However, during that earlier intercept, the Russian Tu-95s were not escorted by Russian fighter jets.

Two Russian Tu-95 bombers were also intercepted by F-22's off the coast of Alaska in May, nearly a year after the last encounter of this kind.

A US official previously told CNN that the military sees these flights as routine and said they pose no concern.

Russia is currently conducting a large-scale military exercise in the country's east, which Moscow has called the largest drill since before the end of the Soviet Union.

While the US military has cast doubt on the abilities of the new Russian weapons, a US Defense Intelligence Agency report from 2017 notes Moscow is in the midst of "a massive state armaments program" aimed at equipping its forces with "70% new or modernized equipment by 2020."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Getting into coding at a young age

Image

Parke County Suicide Walk

Image

Duke Energy crews heading to North Carolina

Image

Rose-Hulan campus community concerned over guest speaker

Image

Edgar County Fatal Crash

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Everything you need to know about hurricane classification

Image

VA Clinic Ribbon cutting

Image

City working on a plan to reopen YMCA Pool

Image

Keeping athletes safe while playing sports

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations