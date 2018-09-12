Clear

See untouched water bottles in Puerto Rico

A stockpile of about 20,000 pallets of undistributed bottles of water delivered in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria is sitting on an unused runway in Ceiba, Puerto Rico. CNN's Bill Weir reports.

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 8:23 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 8:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The stockpile of bottled water stretches down an unused runway in Ceiba. Case after case, pallet piled upon pallet, blue tarps and plastic glinting in the sun.

The emergency supplies were brought in by FEMA in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which smashed the island and left its residents without power, without roofs and without running water.

Federal officials commandeered the area in the far east of the island last fall as a staging ground, collecting the water and containers full of blue tarps to patch damaged and destroyed roofs in surrounding neighborhoods.

And there the supplies sat. And sat. Storm survivors were collecting spring water from the mountains for cooking and bathing, even with the threat of disease that brought.

And apparently, the supplies were just left there, lost perhaps in poor communication and collaboration.

Ottmar Chavez, now administrator of Puerto Rico's General Services Administration, said FEMA reported that it had about 20,000 pallets of bottled water in excess in May this year, before Chavez was appointed.

His agency claimed the water, intending to deliver it where it was needed.

But after about 700 pallets had been distributed, complaints began to come in about the water's foul smell and taste, Chavez said in a statement.

"In light of this, we have been in contact with FEMA and the Department of Health to test the water inventory received by the federal agency. We are going to return those waters," he said.

The mayor of Ceiba, Angel Cruz Ramos, told CNN he's grateful for the generosity, but believes that too much water was delivered at the wrong time. "The time and heat has made it bad," he added.

CBS News first reported the water stockpile on Tuesday, the same day President Trump said his administration's response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico was "an incredible, unsung success."

Puerto Rico now says 2,975 people died on the island because of the storm.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Getting into coding at a young age

Image

Parke County Suicide Walk

Image

Duke Energy crews heading to North Carolina

Image

Rose-Hulan campus community concerned over guest speaker

Image

Edgar County Fatal Crash

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Everything you need to know about hurricane classification

Image

VA Clinic Ribbon cutting

Image

City working on a plan to reopen YMCA Pool

Image

Keeping athletes safe while playing sports

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations