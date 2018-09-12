'Bachelor' star Amanda Stanton arrested, accused of domestic violence

Reality star Amanda Stanton has been arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Stanton, who starred on season 20 of "The Bachelor" and on 2016's "Bachelor in Paradise," was arrested after an alleged altercation with her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, at The Encore Hotel in Las Vegas on Monday, officials said.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections Crimes against persons Criminal offenses Domestic violence Society Violence in society Arrests Criminal law Law and legal system Law enforcement

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a battery domestic violence call at 3:15 a.m. Officers said an altercation took place in front of the police once they arrived on the scene. Stanton was arrested and transported to Clark County Detention Center.

"Through the course of the investigation, it was found that there was probable cause to arrest Stanton on one count of battery domestic violence," a spokesperson said.

A representative for Stanton, Steve Honig, said the incident was a misunderstanding and a result of Stanton having too much to drink.

"Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department," Honig said in a statement. "Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance. That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious. Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job. Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job, which Amanda completely respects and understands."

Stanton is the mother of two children and was once engaged to former "Bachelor" star Josh Murray.