Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Bachelor' star Amanda Stanton arrested, accused of domestic violence

Reality star Amanda Stanton has been arrested and charged with domestic violence.Stanton, who starred...

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 4:23 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 4:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Reality star Amanda Stanton has been arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Stanton, who starred on season 20 of "The Bachelor" and on 2016's "Bachelor in Paradise," was arrested after an alleged altercation with her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, at The Encore Hotel in Las Vegas on Monday, officials said.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Domestic violence

Society

Violence in society

Arrests

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a battery domestic violence call at 3:15 a.m. Officers said an altercation took place in front of the police once they arrived on the scene. Stanton was arrested and transported to Clark County Detention Center.

"Through the course of the investigation, it was found that there was probable cause to arrest Stanton on one count of battery domestic violence," a spokesperson said.

Related: Everything you need to know about the next 'Bachelor'

A representative for Stanton, Steve Honig, said the incident was a misunderstanding and a result of Stanton having too much to drink.

"Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department," Honig said in a statement. "Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance. That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious. Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job. Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job, which Amanda completely respects and understands."

Stanton is the mother of two children and was once engaged to former "Bachelor" star Josh Murray.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
More pleasant weather ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Greene County man facing child molestation charges turns himself in

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School Ms. Dunkin 1st Grade

Image

Oktoberfest Friday & Saturday

Image

Home destroyed by overnight fire

Image

Vigo County Council talks 2019 budget

Image

High pressure continues to create a blocking pattern around the Wabash Valley.

Image

Kenyon Sholty

Image

Parke Heritage Tennis

Image

Golden Spikes Trophy

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations