Romance novelist who wrote essay on 'How to Murder Your Husband' now accused of murdering her husband

In 2011, Oregon romance novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy published a WordPress article entitled, "How to Murde...

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 4:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In 2011, Oregon romance novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy published a WordPress article entitled, "How to Murder Your Husband."

"As a romantic suspense writer, I spend a lot of time thinking about murder and, consequently, about police procedure," the article began.

In June of this year, Crampton-Brophy's own husband of 27 years, 63-year-old Daniel Brophy, was found shot to death at the Oregon Culinary Institute where he worked.

Three months later, Crampton-Brophy, 68, was arrested in connection with his death.

According to a criminal complaint from the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon, Crampton-Brophy has been charged with murder and the unlawful use of a weapon.

"Based on information learned during the investigation, detectives believe Nancy L. Crampton-Brophy is the suspect in Daniel C. Brophy's murder," a release from the Portland Police Bureau read.

Neither the release nor the criminal complaint stated a suspected motive.

CNN has reached out to Crampton-Brophy's attorney for comment. Her next court appearance is scheduled for September 17.

'Being wrong never felt so right'

The steamy, sinful plots of Crampton-Brophy's books, along with her on-the-nose treatise about spousal homicide, add a bizarre twist to the case.

The "How to" essay was published on a blog called "See Jane Publish." The blog has since been made private, but The Oregonian reports the glib, 700-word write was split into sections detailing the pros and cons of husband homicide.

"Divorce is expensive, and do you really want to split your possessions?" Brophy reportedly wrote.

Among her many works, Brophy published a series of books with the tagline, "Wrong Never Felt So Right." They include tales of attempted murder, infidelity, crime and general debauchery -- all common themes for romantic suspense novels.

"Writers are liars," Brophy says in a bio on her author website.

"I don't remember who said that but it's not true. In writing fiction, you dig deep and unearth portions of your own life that you've long forgotten or had purposely buried deep. Granted, sometimes it is smarter to change the ending. "

