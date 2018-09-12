Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Crews on the scene as sinkhole develops in downtown Terre Haute Full Story

Amazon will sell and deliver live Christmas trees this year

Amazon wants to sell everything for Christmas -- right down to a giant, live tree.This year the onlin...

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 3:03 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 3:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Amazon wants to sell everything for Christmas -- right down to a giant, live tree.

This year the online retailer will sell a wide selection of living Christmas trees ranging from two to seven feet tall. The collection includes Fraser Fir, Balsam Fir, Black Hills Spruce, and Norfolk Island Pines.

An Amazon spokesperson said that some of trees will be eligible for Prime shipping, meaning members of its $119-yearly subscription program will get two-day shipping. More details about the tree selection will be available closer to the holidays.

The company said it has also increased its selection of holiday decor to include wreaths, garland and flowers because of their popularity.

Last year Amazon sold a selection of trees under three feet and offered larger trees from third party vendors on its site. Amazon also sells artificial trees.

Despite its reputation for crushing smaller retailers, the National Christmas Tree Association said it welcomes Amazon to the Christmas party.

"We see their entry into the market as offering consumers another option to purchase a real tree to make their Christmas special, better for the environment and support local Christmas tree growers," Tim O'Connor, the group's executive director told CNN. "More options for consumers to purchase a real tree are better for everyone."

According to a recent survey from the National Christmas Tree Association, customers spent an average $74.70 on a tree.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
More pleasant weather ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Greene County man facing child molestation charges turns himself in

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School Ms. Dunkin 1st Grade

Image

Oktoberfest Friday & Saturday

Image

Home destroyed by overnight fire

Image

Vigo County Council talks 2019 budget

Image

High pressure continues to create a blocking pattern around the Wabash Valley.

Image

Kenyon Sholty

Image

Parke Heritage Tennis

Image

Golden Spikes Trophy

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations