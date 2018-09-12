Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Crews on the scene as sinkhole develops in downtown Terre Haute Full Story

'60 Minutes' producer Jeff Fager leaving CBS amid allegations of inappropriate conduct

Jeff Fager, the veteran executive producer of "60 Minutes," is departing amid accusations of inappropriate c...

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 3:03 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 3:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Jeff Fager, the veteran executive producer of "60 Minutes," is departing amid accusations of inappropriate conduct at the acclaimed newsmagazine.

"Jeff Fager is leaving the company effective immediately," CBS News president David Rhodes said in a memo to staffers on Wednesday.

Rhodes said that Fager's longtime No. 2, Bill Owens, will manage the "60 Minutes" team while a search is underway "for a new executive producer of the program."

Rhodes said in his memo that "this action today is not directly related to the allegations surfaced in press reports, which continue to be investigated independently. However, he violated company policy and it is our commitment to uphold those policies at every level."

CBS News declined to elaborate on what "company policy" Fager violated. But in a statement to CNN, Fager said CBS "terminated my contract early because I sent a text message to one of our own CBS reporters demanding that she be fair in covering the story."

"My language was harsh and, despite the fact that journalists receive harsh demands for fairness all the time, CBS did not like it," he said in the statement. "One such note should not result in termination after 36 years, but it did."

Allegations against Fager, reported by Ronan Farrow in The New Yorker, included unwanted touching. Fager staunchly denied the allegations.

When the story came out in July, he said Farrow's sources -- a "few people," he claimed -- had an "axe to grind."

But Farrow had numerous sources, including six former employees who said that "Fager, while inebriated at company parties, would touch employees in ways that made them uncomfortable."

Farrow also cited "nineteen current and former employees" who said Fager "allowed harassment in the division."

In the same story, Farrow published allegations about harassment and assault by CBS Corporation CEO Les Moonves, a close ally of Fager's.

Both men were defiant after the story was published. They remained in their positions while law firms hired by CBS investigated the allegations.

Farrow continued reporting. He heard from additional women who lodged serious accusations against Moonves. Farrow's follow-up story, published on Sunday, also included a new allegation against Fager.

Moonves had already been in exit talks with CBS. By the end of the day on Sunday, he was officially out as CEO.

Sources at CBS News said there was a consensus that the network couldn't take action in the Fager case until the Moonves case was settled. After all, Moonves was the ultimate boss.

On Monday, the day after the Moonves announcement, Fager was not at work -- a fact that raised eyebrows inside "60 Minutes" and CBS News.

On Wednesday, Rhodes' memo invoked the name of the company's acting CEO, Joe Ianniello.

He said "Ianniello is in full support of this decision and the transition to come."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
More pleasant weather ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Greene County man facing child molestation charges turns himself in

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School Ms. Dunkin 1st Grade

Image

Oktoberfest Friday & Saturday

Image

Home destroyed by overnight fire

Image

Vigo County Council talks 2019 budget

Image

High pressure continues to create a blocking pattern around the Wabash Valley.

Image

Kenyon Sholty

Image

Parke Heritage Tennis

Image

Golden Spikes Trophy

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations