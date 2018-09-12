Clear
Stormy Daniels writes tell-all book: "Full Disclosure"

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who sued President Donald Trump over a hush agreement to keep her silent about...

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 3:04 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 3:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who sued President Donald Trump over a hush agreement to keep her silent about their alleged sexual encounter has written a book about her life which she says will include details of her tryst with Donald Trump.

Daniels said there will be new details in the book, titled "Full Disclosure," that the public hasn't heard.

"Everybody knows that a lot of the '60 Minutes' [interview] was cut down for time and there are things that I said in my interview that I really wanted people to know that are very important to me that I didn't get to say," Daniels said Wednesday on ABC's "The View."

"I was like, I'm going to write everything and include it, and people can think what they want about me. But at least it's the truth," Daniels said, adding that the book has been many years in the making.

Daniels also said when she heard that Michael Cohen told the court that Trump had directed him to make the $130,000 hush payment, she started crying. "...That news was like a punch in the gut," Daniels said. "I was so overwhelmed I just broke down into sobs, because I didn't realize how much pressure I had felt. You know, people call me all kinds of names and who cares, but to be called a liar, and people not believe me for months and months. It was like so, yes! Vindicated! I felt like all this weight came off my shoulders."

Cohen, Donald Trump's personal attorney at the time, paid Daniels $130,000 for signing the non-disparagement agreement through a shell company 11 days before the 2016 presidential election. Cohen recently pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges against him involving that payment. Cohen also admitted he did it on behalf of Trump to keep word of the affair from influencing the election.

The book will go on sale Oct. 2, Daniels said.

