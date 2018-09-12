Clear
Driver kills 9 in Hengyang, China, square after plowing into crowd

Nine people were killed after a driver rammed his car into a crowd in the southeastern China city of Hengyan...

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 3:05 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 3:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nine people were killed after a driver rammed his car into a crowd in the southeastern China city of Hengyang late Wednesday, according to the local government.

Another 46 people were wounded, three of them severely, the government said in a news release.

Asia

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

"There was a vicious incident that a person drove deliberately into crowds at Mijiang Square of Hengdong County," the release said.

The driver, identified only by a surname, Yang, is in custody.

The motive for the crash, which occurred about 7:35 p.m. (7:35 a.m. ET), has yet to be determined.

Hengyang is located about 330 miles (530 kilometers) north of Guangzhou.

