Nick Carter won't be charged in sexual assault case

Prosecutors in Los Angeles will not pursue sexual assault charges against singer Nick Carter because the sta...

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 1:47 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 1:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Prosecutors in Los Angeles will not pursue sexual assault charges against singer Nick Carter because the statute of limitations has expired.

The Backstreet Boy member was accused by former pop singer Melissa Schuman of raping her more than 15 years ago.

Schuman shared the allegations -- which Carter denied -- in a detailed blog post last year.

In the post, Schuman wrote of an incident she said occurred when she was an 18-year-old member of the girl group Dream and Carter was 22.

Schuman wrote that Carter performed oral sex on her, despite her refusals, and forced her to perform it on him.

She said she felt "scared and trapped."

"He was stronger and much bigger than me, and there was no way I would be able to open that door or have anyone help me," Schuman wrote. "My friend couldn't help me, I didn't even know where she was."

After the bathroom incident, Schuman wrote, Carter took her into a bedroom and despite her pleas that she was a virgin and saving herself for marriage, raped her.

Carter, 38, denied the allegations at the time in a statement provided to CNN.

"Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual," Carter said in the statement. "We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally."

Nick Carter denies Melissa Schuman rape allegation

Paperwork filed Tuesday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office stated, "The reporting party alleged that in 2003, she was the victim of a sexual assault perpetrated by the suspect in his apartment. The victim was 18-years-old at the time of the assault."

"The statute of limitations expired in 2013," the paperwork went on to say. "Therefore, an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence is not warranted and the matter is declined."

Schuman, 34, tweeted a blog post Tuesday night in which she wrote, "My family and I were well aware of the likelihood that my case was not prosecutable due to the statute of limitations in California regarding rape which was modified in 2016."

"It is unfortunate that the law isn't fully retroactive to accommodate assaults that have happened in the past, regardless of how far back," she wrote. "It gives me great solace to know that my testimony is fully documented, investigated and sealed for the future if needed by law enforcement."

"I gave my statement, as did the other witnesses," Schuman went on to say. "Speaking out was the best thing I could have ever done for myself and I hope it inspires others to do the same if it feels right for them."

A statement from Carter's attorney Michael Holtz obtained by CNN said, "Nick Carter was cleared today when the L.A. County District Attorney's Office rejected the charges against him."

"Nick has denied these allegations ever since he first learned of them last year, and was confident the District Attorney would conclude that there was no basis to pursue charges against him," the statement said. "He is happy to put this matter behind him."

