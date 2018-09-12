Clear

Boy's head impaled by meat skewer after fall from treehouse

"He could've bled to death in that field, covered in yellowjackets," Shannon Miller said of his 10-year-old ...

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 12:27 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 12:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"He could've bled to death in that field, covered in yellowjackets," Shannon Miller said of his 10-year-old son, Xavier, who was impaled in the face with a meat skewer over the weekend in Missouri, CNN affiliate WDAF reports.

Xavier was attacked by yellowjackets -- a type of wasp -- and fell from a treehouse ladder, right onto a footlong metal skewer, WDAF reported. It pierced just left of his nose and reached the back of his head, missing key parts of the brain.

"He was more upset about the yellowjackets than he was about the metal piece sticking out of his face," his father told WDAF.

Oddly, this may have been a good sign: After penetrating head injuries, consciousness is associated with a better prognosis.

Surgeons from the University of Kansas Health System operated on Xavier Sunday, removing the skewer.

Miller described the laughs, cries and cheers that erupted from friends and family when met with news of the surgery's success.

WDAF reports that young Xavier is already on his way back to being a kid this week, playing video games in his hospital room and joking with family, who see a higher power at play in Xavier's survival.

"It was a miracle," said Miller. "Only God could have directed things to happen in a way that would save him like this."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
More pleasant weather ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School Ms. Dunkin 1st Grade

Image

Oktoberfest Friday & Saturday

Image

Home destroyed by overnight fire

Image

Vigo County Council talks 2019 budget

Image

High pressure continues to create a blocking pattern around the Wabash Valley.

Image

Kenyon Sholty

Image

Parke Heritage Tennis

Image

Golden Spikes Trophy

Image

September 11th Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations