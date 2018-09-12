Clear

Geoffrey Owens scores another new gig

Things just keep getting sweeter for Geoffrey Owens on the career front.The former "Cosby Show" actor...

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 12:29 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 12:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Things just keep getting sweeter for Geoffrey Owens on the career front.

The former "Cosby Show" actor who made headlines recently after being "job shamed" for working at Trader Joe's has landed another acting gig.

Celebrities

Geoffrey Owens

Christopher Silber, executive producer for "NCIS: New Orleans," tweeted that Owens will guest-star on the series.

"So excited he'll be joining our extended family. Total class act!" Silber said, along with a link to a Deadline story about Owens being hired.

According to Deadline, Owens will appear on the sixth episode of the forthcoming season and "is set to play Commander Adams, an old and valued friend who Pride (Scott Bakula) goes to for both medical and spiritual advice."

Owens, who rose to fame as Elvin Tibideaux on "The Cosby Show" from 1985 to 1992, became part of a national conversation about employment after photos of the actor working at a Trader Joe's grocery store were first published by the Daily Mail.

Opinion: The most radical part of Geoffrey Owens' day job

He later received a job offer from Tyler Perry, who tweeted he wanted Owens to appear on his OWN television show "The Haves and the Have Nots."

'Cosby' star accepts Tyler Perry's job offer

The "NCIS: New Orleans" episode featuring Owens is set to air in October.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
More pleasant weather ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School Ms. Dunkin 1st Grade

Image

Oktoberfest Friday & Saturday

Image

Home destroyed by overnight fire

Image

Vigo County Council talks 2019 budget

Image

High pressure continues to create a blocking pattern around the Wabash Valley.

Image

Kenyon Sholty

Image

Parke Heritage Tennis

Image

Golden Spikes Trophy

Image

September 11th Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations