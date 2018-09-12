Norm Macdonald apologizes after #MeToo comments

Norm Macdonald is weathering the fallout from controversial #MeToo comments he made during an interview.

In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter the comedian weighed in on the #MeToo movement and the resulting fallout of sexual misconduct accusations.

"I'm happy the #MeToo movement has slowed down a little bit," Macdonald said. "It used to be, "One hundred women can't be lying." And then it became, "One woman can't lie." And that became, "I believe all women." And then you're like, "What?" Like, that Chris Hardwick guy I really thought got the blunt end of the stick there."

Hardwick was suspended from his TV hosting gig by AMC after he was accused by an ex-girlfriend of sexual and emotional abuse. He has denied the allegations.

Macdonald also talked about the controversy surrounding his friends Roseanne Barr and Louis C.K.

Barr was fired from the ABC reboot of her popular "Roseanne" series after she sent a series of racist tweets and Louis C.K. last year admitted to allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by five women.

Macdonald told THR "Roseanne was so broken up [after her show's reboot was canceled] that I got Louis to call her, even though Roseanne was very hard on Louis before that."

"But she was just so broken and just crying constantly," Macdonald said. "There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day. Of course, people will go, 'What about the victims?' But you know what? The victims didn't have to go through that."

Barr gave Macdonald his first job in Hollywood and he was a writer on her reboot.

On Tuesday "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" reportedly canceled Macdonald's planned appearance to promote his new Netflix series "Norm Macdonald Has a Show" which is set to debut this week.

Macdonald tweeted an apology Tuesday.

"Roseanne and Louis have both been very good friends of mine for many years," Macdonald tweeted. "They both made terrible mistakes and I would never defend their actions. If my words sounded like I was minimizing the pain that their victims feel to this day, I am deeply sorry."