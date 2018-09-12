Clear

Europe could hit tech companies with huge fines over terrorist content

Tech companies that fail to remove terrorist content quickly could soon face major fines.The European...

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 8:08 AM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 8:08 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tech companies that fail to remove terrorist content quickly could soon face major fines.

The European Commission proposed new rules on Wednesday that would require internet platforms to remove illegal terror content within an hour of it being flagged by national authorities. Firms could be fined up to 4% of global annual revenue if they repeatedly fail to comply.

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube owner Google had already agreed to work with the European Union on a voluntary basis to tackle the problem. But the Commission said that "progress has not been sufficient."

A penalty of 4% of annual revenue for 2017 would translate to $4.4 billion for Google parent Alphabet and $1.6 billion for Facebook.

"You wouldn't get away with handing out fliers inciting terrorism on the streets of our cities — and it shouldn't be possible to do it on the internet, either," EU security commissioner Julian King said in a statement.

The Commission said that nearly 700 new pieces of ISIS propaganda were disseminated online in January 2018 alone.

A spokesperson for YouTube said the company shared the Commission's desire to remove terrorist content quickly and that it had "invested heavily" to tackle the problem.

Facebook and Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The proposal is the latest in a series of European efforts to regulate the activities of tech companies. EU data protection rules that came into effect in May have already changed how companies around the world collect and handle personal data.

The terror content proposal needs to be approved by the European Parliament and EU member states before becoming law.

The proposal from the Commission is similar to the model used by Germany.

Authorities there have the power to fine social media platforms as much as €50 million ($60 million) if they fail to quickly remove hate speech. None of the big tech companies have yet been fined under that law, which came into effect in January.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
More pleasant weather ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

High pressure continues to create a blocking pattern around the Wabash Valley.

Image

Kenyon Sholty

Image

Parke Heritage Tennis

Image

Golden Spikes Trophy

Image

September 11th Rick's Rallies

Image

Tuesday Late Weather

Image

Vigo County Educational Bowl

Image

Rockville hosts National Night Out

Image

Vincennes University students honor 9/11 victims

Image

Terre Haute North Football player airlifted after practice injury

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations