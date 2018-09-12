Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

10 years after Lehman, Mark Carney says another crisis could happen

Have the risks of another financial crisis been eliminated in the 10 years since the collapse of Lehman Brot...

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 6:28 AM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 6:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Have the risks of another financial crisis been eliminated in the 10 years since the collapse of Lehman Brothers?

Not entirely, according to Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.

"Could something like this happen again?" he said in an interview with the BBC. "Could there be a trigger for a crisis? If we're complacent, of course it could."

The central banker, who has extended his term at the Bank of England to January 2020, cited four big risks to the financial system: China, a bad Brexit, cyberattacks on banks and UK household debt.

"China is a great source for growth for the global economy, it's an absolute economic miracle, lots of positives," said Carney.

"At the same time, their financial sector has developed very rapidly, and it has made many of the same assumptions that were made in the run up to the last financial crisis," he added.

The first foreigner to lead the Bank of England, Carney is also chair of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors the global financial system.

US investment bank Lehman Brothers failed in September 2008, setting off a cascade of events that plunged economies around the globe into prolonged recessions and forced central banks to introduce massive stimulus.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
More pleasant weather ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kenyon Sholty

Image

Parke Heritage Tennis

Image

Golden Spikes Trophy

Image

September 11th Rick's Rallies

Image

Tuesday Late Weather

Image

Vigo County Educational Bowl

Image

Rockville hosts National Night Out

Image

Vincennes University students honor 9/11 victims

Image

Terre Haute North Football player airlifted after practice injury

Image

Remembering a fallen Knox County hero

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations