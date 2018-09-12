Clear

Australian politicians attack nine-year-old for not standing during anthem

A nine-year-old Australian girl who refused to stand during the national anthem out of respect for the natio...

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 4:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A nine-year-old Australian girl who refused to stand during the national anthem out of respect for the nation's Aboriginal population has been attacked by prominent politicians, who called for her to be kicked out of school.

Harper Nielsen, who lives in the state of Queensland, told CNN-affiliate Nine News she sat during the her country's national anthem because she believed it was disrespectful to Indigenous Australians.

The anthem, titled "Advance Australia Fair," contains the line "Australians all let us rejoice, for we are young and free."

"(But) when it says Advance Australia Fair, it means advance the white people," the nine-year-old student told Nine News.

"And when it says 'we are young' it completely disregards the Indigenous Australians who were here before us for 50,000 years."

Australia's Indigenous population represents about 2% of the total population but has a lower life expectancy and twice the infant mortality rate compared to the rest of the country.

Controversial right-wing senator Pauline Hanson said Australian schools were "brainwashing" children and called for Nielsen to be "taken out" of her school in a video statement posted on social media.

"It's about who we are as a nation, it's part of us ... Here we have a kid who's been brainwashed and I'll tell you what, I'd give her a kick up the backside," she said in the video, Wednesday.

"This kid is headed down the wrong path and I blame the parents for encouraging this."

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott told Sydney-based radio station 2GB the nine-year-old girl should "follow the rules."

"It's just a sign of good manners and courtesy to stand for the national anthem," the former leader said Tuesday. Abbott was appointed as special envoy on Indigenous affairs under new Prime Minister Scott Morrison in August.

Queensland Liberal National politician Jarrod Bleijie, the state's shadow minister for Education, said Nielsen was a "brat."

"Shame on her parents for using her as a political pawn. Stop the silly protest and stand and sing proudly your National Anthem," Bleijie said on his social media, adding that sitting during the anthem disrespected Australian veterans.

The politician said the nine-year-old should be suspended if she continued to sit during the anthem.

Mark Nielsen, Harper's father, told Nine News his daughter was "very brave," adding he had met with the school's principal but no agreement had been reached.

In a statement, the Queensland Department of Education said the school had never suggested Nielsen would be expelled or suspended for refusing to stand during the anthem.

In fact, the school had tried to be respectful of her wishes by providing alternatives, such as not singing along.

"Kenmore South State School is an inclusive and tolerant school which supports the diverse points of view of all students and families," the department's statement said.

