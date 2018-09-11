Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Dem on Trump praising Puerto Rico response: 'God only knows what he would think a failure would be'

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia said that if President Donald Trump thinks his administration's r...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 9:46 PM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 9:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia said that if President Donald Trump thinks his administration's response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico was a success, "God only knows what he would think a failure would be."

During an Oval Office briefing Tuesday on Hurricane Florence, Trump called his administration's response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico "an incredible, unsung success," despite the estimated death toll of just under 3,000.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Caribbean

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Hurricanes

Latin America

Natural disasters

North America

Political Figures - US

Puerto Rico

Severe weather

Southeastern United States

The Americas

Tropical storms

United States

US federal government

Virginia

Weather

White House

Gerry Connolly

Hurricane Florence

Earlier this month, the governor of Puerto Rico formally raised the death toll from the 2017 storm to an estimated 2,975 from 64 following a study conducted by researchers at George Washington University.

Connolly said Puerto Rico was prostrate for the better part of a year, "most of its power out for months and months and months, homes destroyed, roads washed away." People had trouble with access to health care and basic necessities like food and water, he said.

"If he thinks that's an unparalleled success, God only knows what he would think a failure would be," Connolly said on CNN's "The Situation Room."

Connolly called the President's characterization of the federal response to Maria "monstrous fiction that costs lives."

"If the head of the government doesn't see anything wrong with the response, lives get lost," the Virginia representative said.

Hurricane Florence is barreling toward the Atlantic Coast and is projected to strengthen to near Category 5 status as it approaches warm coastal waters.

Connolly's state is in the path of the storm, and coastal residents in North Carolina and South Carolina have also been told to seek safer ground away from flooding. Mandatory evacuations are underway in several cities.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Fog possible overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clark County's new wildlife park

Image

Family speaks against suicide

Image

It's going to get a little warmer, Kevin will tell you when

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

ISU frat raises money for Bethany House

Image

Keep an eye on tree limbs before cold weather sets in

Image

School bus reimbursement for air show shuttles

Image

I-70 lane restrictions in place

Image

What's up with that IRL text?

Image

Greene County man charged with child molestation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears