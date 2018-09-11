Clear

Buy Apple on the iPhone news? Or sell on trade fears?

It's a big week for Apple.CEO Tim Cook is ...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 6:57 PM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 6:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's a big week for Apple.

CEO Tim Cook is expected to announce a new set of iPhone Xs on Wednesday at the company's Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. Apple usually unveils the latest version of its iPhone in the fall.

The Apple event comes as President Donald Trump is prepared to implement additional tariffs on Chinese goods worth $200 billion, which Apple says would hit products such as its Apple Watch and AirPods.

Will the new products juice Apple sales ahead of the holiday season? And should investors prepare for a hit from the broader trade fight?

Lindsey Bell, an investment strategist at CFRA Research, and Phil Bak, CEO of Exponential ETFs, will join CNN's Richard Quest to talk about it Wednesday on "Markets Now."

Bell is optimistic about an eventual US-China trade deal. Until then, though, she expects the markets to follow the ups and downs of trade negotiations.

The show streams live from the New York Stock Exchange every Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET. Hosted by Quest and CNNMoney's business correspondents, the 15-minute program features incisive commentary from experts.

You can watch "Markets Now" at CNNMoney.com/MarketsNow from your desk or on your phone or tablet. If you can't catch the show live, check out highlights online and through the Markets Now newsletter, delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Fog possible overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clark County's new wildlife park

Image

Family speaks against suicide

Image

It's going to get a little warmer, Kevin will tell you when

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

ISU frat raises money for Bethany House

Image

Keep an eye on tree limbs before cold weather sets in

Image

School bus reimbursement for air show shuttles

Image

I-70 lane restrictions in place

Image

What's up with that IRL text?

Image

Greene County man charged with child molestation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears