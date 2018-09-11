Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Trial date set for a federal lawsuit involving the Vigo County Jail Full Story

Despite massive death toll, Trump calls Puerto Rico hurricane response 'an incredible, unsung success'

President Donald Trump touted his...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 5:50 PM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 5:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump touted his administration's response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico as "an incredible, unsung success" during an Oval Office briefing on the upcoming hurricane bearing down on the Carolinas.

His comments run counter to how many locals and experts have assessed the federal government's response.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Caribbean

Continents and regions

Deaths and fatalities

Donald Trump

Federal Emergency Management Agency

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Hurricanes

Latin America

Natural disasters

North America

Political Figures - US

Puerto Rico

Severe weather

Society

The Americas

Tropical storms

United States

US Department of Homeland Security

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

Weather

White House

"I think Puerto Rico was incredibly successful," Trump said, noting that the island location is "tough" during a hurricane due to the inability to transport vital equipment and supplies by truck. "It was one of the best jobs that's ever been done with respect to what this is all about."

Earlier this month, the island's governor formally raised the death toll from the 2017 storm to an estimated 2,975 from 64 following a study conducted by researchers at George Washington University. The study accounted for Puerto Ricans who succumbed to the stifling heat and other aftereffects of the storm and had not been previously counted in official figures. Much of the US territory was without power for weeks.

Trump on Tuesday, alongside Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long, said the island's electric grid had been already "in bad shape."

The President praised the job FEMA and law enforcement did in Puerto Rico as "an incredible, unsung success."

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, who has been a vocal critic of the administration's handling of the storm, cast blame on the federal government for failing to provide adequate assistance in the aftermath of the storm.

"It's 2,975 people, and they're still calling it an estimate -- 2,975 people that will never see the light of day, and many of them died because of what was done by the administration and that was silently approved by most of the political class in Puerto Rico," Cruz told CNN earlier this month.

"The administration killed the Puerto Ricans with neglect," she added. "The Trump administration led us to believe they were helping when they weren't up to par, and they didn't allow other countries to help us. ... Shame on President Trump."

While the President has frequently praised the government response in the year since the hurricane, others in the administration have acknowledged learned lessons.

Earlier this month, the Government Accountability Office released a report that revealed FEMA had been so overwhelmed with storms by the time Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico that more than half of the workers it was deploying to disasters were known to be unqualified for the jobs they were doing in the field.

And Long said FEMA had made changes to some of its priorities and procedures.

"We made a lot of changes in real time in addition to the high-level efforts that we learned through our after-action process. Bottom line is, we are concentrating on what we call critical lifelines -- health, safety, security. You know, we've got food, shelter, health and medical, power and fuel, communications, transportation, hazardous waste," he told reporters on a conference call on Hurricane Lane preparations last month.

Long continued: "We are hyper-focused on those seven critical lifelines because we realized last year that if any one of those lifelines goes down, then life safety is in jeopardy. And so we're reorganizing the firepower of the federal government underneath these critical lifelines, we're pushing forward."

Trump said Tuesday that Tropical Storm Isaac, which had been downgraded from hurricane status overnight, currently poses a threat to Puerto Rico.

"We do not want to see Hurricane Isaac hit Puerto Rico," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Pleasant weather continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

United Campus Ministries Barbecue

Image

Brazil holds 9/11 annual service

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Oklahoma woman finds coyote in bedroom

Image

Alleged racist signs at California football game spark outrage

Image

17-year-old pilot safely makes emergency landing

Image

This pleasant streak of weather will continue all the way into the weekend.

Image

Remembering those who have committed suicide

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

Sasha Thompson

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears