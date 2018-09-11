Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Trial date set for a federal lawsuit involving the Vigo County Jail Full Story

Gawker to relaunch in early 2019

It still remains unclear what exactly Gawker will be in its next iteration, but we now know when it will com...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 5:18 PM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 5:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It still remains unclear what exactly Gawker will be in its next iteration, but we now know when it will come back.

The once-feared and now-shuttered gossip website will be formally relaunched early next year, new owner Bryan Goldberg said in a memo on Tuesday.

Goldberg, the founder and CEO of Bustle Digital Group, acquired Gawker in an auction this summer.

"We won't recreate Gawker exactly as it was, but we will build upon Gawker's legacy and triumphs — and learn from its missteps," Goldberg said in the memo, which was provided to CNN.

Shepherding Gawker into a new era will be Amanda Hale, most recently of The Outline, who will serve as the site's publisher.

"She is the right person for this important job, and I'm very excited to work with her," Goldberg said.

Gawker Media, which included sites such as Gizmodo, Deadspin and Jezebel, filed for bankruptcy and was eventually sold to the Spanish language broadcasting company Univision and renamed Gizmodo Media Group in 2016 -- a sequence of events brought on by a devastating, multi-front legal assault that was secretly financed by billionaire Peter Thiel, who had long been the subject of critical stories on Gawker sites.

But Univision decided that the flagship site Gawker.com was too risky, and opted to transfer it back to the bankruptcy estate -- which is where it's remained until July when Goldberg, who is also a co-founder of Bleacher Report, bought the site and its archive of hundreds of thousands of old stories for less than $1.5 million. (Univision, meanwhile, has said that it's looking to sell the former Gawker Media sites.)

The fate of the Gawker archive was one of the biggest concerns surrounding the sale of the site. In the years following the sale to Univision, several Gawker stories that had been the subject of litigation were removed. And Goldberg, himself the subject of scornful Gawker coverage in the past, might figure to have a personal interest in taking certain stories down.

But Goldberg has yet to comment on his plan for the archive, nor has he offered many specifics on what he intends to do with the site. In his memo to Bustle staff on Tuesday, Goldberg said the new Gawker will be "vibrant, highly relevant, and worth visiting daily."

"Gawker will be completely distinct from our other properties and sit within a separate corporate subsidiary," he said. "That said, it will have access to our shared resources, technology, and business platform."

Disclosure: The author of this story worked with Hale at Talking Points Memo from 2013 to 2014.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Pleasant weather continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

United Campus Ministries Barbecue

Image

Brazil holds 9/11 annual service

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Oklahoma woman finds coyote in bedroom

Image

Alleged racist signs at California football game spark outrage

Image

17-year-old pilot safely makes emergency landing

Image

This pleasant streak of weather will continue all the way into the weekend.

Image

Remembering those who have committed suicide

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

Sasha Thompson

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears