Clear

Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris among the all-female CMT Artists of the Year

Country Music Television wants to honor the women who dominate the airwaves.The network announced on ...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 3:27 PM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 3:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Country Music Television wants to honor the women who dominate the airwaves.

The network announced on Tuesday that its upcoming "CMT Artists of the Year" special will be "dedicated to the women of country music -- past, present and future."

Arts and entertainment

Country music

Music

Music and dance

Musical styles

Visual arts

The announcement comes after the network caught heat for an all-male lineup last year.

Related: Carrie Underwood announces second pregnancy

Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, and Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott will be honored during the special next month.

"We're evolving the special to reflect what's happening right now in culture and in the lives of our fans," Leslie Fram, CMT's Senior Vice President of Music & Talent said in a press announcement. "In this monumental year for women, dedicating one of the biggest nights in the genre to applaud female country artists not only solidifies our commitment, but we hope will spark a much-needed change in the industry."

"CMT Artists of the Year" will air October 17.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 76°
Pleasant weather continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

United Campus Ministries Barbecue

Image

Brazil holds 9/11 annual service

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Oklahoma woman finds coyote in bedroom

Image

Alleged racist signs at California football game spark outrage

Image

17-year-old pilot safely makes emergency landing

Image

This pleasant streak of weather will continue all the way into the weekend.

Image

Remembering those who have committed suicide

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

Sasha Thompson

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears