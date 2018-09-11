Clear

Trump's previously announced visit to Ireland in question

President Donald Trump's ...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 3:25 PM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 3:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump's planned trip to Ireland in November is now in question after the Irish government announced its postponement Tuesday.

Complicating matters, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders claimed in a statement shortly afterward that the administration was still "finalizing" whether Ireland would be a stop on a previously announced trip to Europe.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Ireland

Northern Europe

Political Figures - US

US federal government

White House

The dueling accounts added to the confusion surrounding the presidential visit, whose announcement last month caught Irish officials by surprise and which was likely to draw angry protests.

In an apparent communication breakdown, representatives of the Irish government said it was their understanding that Trump's schedule would not permit a visit in November.

In August, the White House announced Trump would visit Paris to attend events on Nov. 11, the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I, as well as make a stop in Ireland. In its announcement, the White House said the visit would serve to "renew the deep and historic ties between our two nations."

On Tuesday, Sanders confirmed the Paris leg of the trip was still scheduled, but indicated no final decision on a stop in Ireland had been made.

The trip to Ireland would be Trump's first to the country as President but his reception there was expected to be frosty. Canceling the stop would amount to "a bullet dodged for sure," an Irish diplomatic source familiar with negotiations told CNN.

Many officials in the Irish government "were definitely not looking forward to Trump's visit and were planning a low-key program mostly out of sight of the public as there is a lot of antipathy (in Ireland) towards Trump," the diplomatic source said.

"A number of government ministers, who are independents as it is a minority government, were planning to join the protests," the source said.

Trump's visit also coincided with the inauguration of Ireland's next president. Five people are in the running for the post, including incumbent President Michael Higgins. Elections are set for October 26. Ireland will also mark its own commemoration of the end of World War I, where tens of thousands of Irish soldiers died.

Trump was expected to visit Dublin and his Dooberg golf resort in County Clare during his now-in-question visit.

Irish officials described scant communication from Washington in the lead-up to the trip's announcement and apparent postponement.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the state broadcaster RTE the trip's announcement had come "a little bit out of the blue" earlier this month. The Irish diplomatic source said indications the trip would be scrubbed were also a surprise.

"We were taken by surprise when the news broke that he was not coming, as we were when it was announced he was coming," the source said.

The President is scheduled to travel to G20 meetings later in November in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, and make a stop in Colombia. Trump was originally meant to visit Colombia in April but scrapped the trip to remain in Washington and oversee military strikes in Syria.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 76°
Pleasant weather continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

United Campus Ministries Barbecue

Image

Brazil holds 9/11 annual service

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Oklahoma woman finds coyote in bedroom

Image

Alleged racist signs at California football game spark outrage

Image

17-year-old pilot safely makes emergency landing

Image

This pleasant streak of weather will continue all the way into the weekend.

Image

Remembering those who have committed suicide

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

Sasha Thompson

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears