Clear

Lil Xan defends Mac Miller-inspired face tattoo

Rapper Lil Xan has paid tribute to Mac Miller with some new ink."MOMENTO MORI," Xan wrote on the capt...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 12:59 PM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 12:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rapper Lil Xan has paid tribute to Mac Miller with some new ink.

"MOMENTO MORI," Xan wrote on the caption of a photo showing his new face tattoo. "miss you Mac,y'all can start hating me now."

Celebrities

Mac Miller

Arts and entertainment

Music

Music and dance

Musical styles

Rap and hip-hop music

Social cultures and lifestyles

Society

Mac Miller died last week. He was 26.

Mac Miller, rapper and producer, dead at 26

The tattoo is actually spelled "Memento Mori" which in Latin means "remember death."

The rapper spoke this past weekend on the Adam22 podcast about losing Miller.

"When your hero dies f*** that s***," he said. "I don't want to make music no more."

Lil Xan already has multiple tattoos on his face and responded to criticism of his new art by posting another photo showing them off.

"I do this for me,I could care less if this makes me ugly because that's what I was going for," the caption on the photo read. "Ugly is the new Beautiful,well not really but there's some truth to that,I love you guys."

He also disabled the ability for visitors to post comments on his Instagram page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Pleasant weather continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brazil holds 9/11 annual service

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Oklahoma woman finds coyote in bedroom

Image

Alleged racist signs at California football game spark outrage

Image

17-year-old pilot safely makes emergency landing

Image

This pleasant streak of weather will continue all the way into the weekend.

Image

Remembering those who have committed suicide

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

Sasha Thompson

Image

It is cool right now, but the warm air will return

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears