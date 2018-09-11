The startling stats that show the power of Hurricane Florence

Florence, a Category 4 hurricane packing 130 miles per hour winds, is churning ominously with its sights set on the Carolinas. Here are five facts that show the power of this monster of a hurricane.

If the forecast holds, Hurricane Florence will become the highest north on the East Coast that a Category 4 hurricane has ever made landfall . (That record current goes to Hurricane Hazel, which made landfall on the North Carolina/South Carolina border in 1954.)

. (That record current goes to Hurricane Hazel, which made landfall on the North Carolina/South Carolina border in 1954.) Florence would be the strongest storm to make landfall anywhere on the East Coast since 1992, when Hurricane Andrew hit.

since 1992, when Hurricane Andrew hit. The tropical storm-force winds extend 280 miles across the Atlantic Ocean , which is far enough to reach from Boston to Philadelphia.

, which is far enough to reach from Boston to Philadelphia. The winds cover an area more than 53,000 square miles — which is larger than the entire state of North Carolina.

— which is larger than the entire state of North Carolina. There are more than 20 million people facing the threat of the storm.