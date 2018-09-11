Clear

Ryan Phillippe and Resse Witherspoon's kids are their doubles

Talk about "mini-mes."Ava Phillippe, 19, and her 14-year-old brother Deacon are twins of their parent...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 10:34 AM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 10:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Talk about "mini-mes."

Ava Phillippe, 19, and her 14-year-old brother Deacon are twins of their parents, Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon.

Celebrities

Reese Witherspoon

Ryan Phillippe

The elder Phillippe posted a pic with his teen children on Instagram recently and the internet went wild over how much the kids look like their famous mom and dad.

"Me n mine," the actor captioned the photo.

"My God... Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's kids are like mini-carbon copies!," one person tweeted. "That's all, you can go back to what you were doing."

Phillippe and Witherspoon split in 2006 after seven years of marriage.

She married talent agent Jim Toth in 2011 and shares a son, Tennessee, with him.

Phillippe has a young daughter, Kai, with ex Alexis Knapp.

The "Shooter" star talked to "Entertainment Tonight" last year about how people make such a big deal over the kids looking like their parents -- especially Ava resembling Witherspoon.

"Who else are they going to look like, you know," he said. "I always find that such a weird thing, like, [Ava] looks exactly like her mother, who else is she going to look like? It's an odd thing that people fixate on that."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Pleasant weather continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pawz and Claws

Image

This pleasant streak of weather will continue all the way into the weekend.

Image

Remembering those who have committed suicide

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

Sasha Thompson

Image

It is cool right now, but the warm air will return

Image

ISU kicks off United Way Fundraiser

Image

Brazil Route 40 Festival

Image

Getting ready for Blues Fest

Image

Centenary Striders

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears