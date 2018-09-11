Clear

NYT: EPA to roll back Obama-era laws on methane leak inspections and repairs

The Environmental Protection Agency is set to unveil a new proposal that relaxes requirements for how energy...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 9:21 AM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 9:22 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Environmental Protection Agency is set to unveil a new proposal that relaxes requirements for how energy companies monitor and repair methane leaks, according to a new report.

The New York Times reported Monday that the EPA plans to roll back an Obama era-regulation as soon as this week that would make it easier for oil and gas companies to release methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that scientists say contributes to global warming.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Climate change

Companies

Energy and environment

Energy and utilities

Environment and natural resources

Environmental Protection Agency

Environmental regulation and policy

Government organizations - US

New York Times Co

Oil and gas industry

US federal departments and agencies

US government independent agencies

The new proposal weakens a 2016 rule requiring energy companies to conduct leak inspections on their drilling equipment as regularly as every six months, according to the Times, which reviewed a draft of the proposal.

Under the EPA's new proposal, companies would perform a leak inspection at least once a year, in most cases, and every two years for low-producing oil and gas wells, the Times reported.

Oil and gas drillers are currently required to fix methane leaks within 30 days, but the new rules give a company 60 days to fix leaks, according to the newspaper.

The EPA and the White House did not respond the Times' multiple requests for comment. The EPA did not immediately return CNN's request for comment.

According to the Times, other proposed changes include doubling the amount of time between inspections of equipment that traps and compresses the natural gas and allowing gas energy companies to follow state-level methane standards, as opposed to federal standards, if they operate in a state with different standards.

In August, the EPA announced its plan to devolve regulation of coal-fired power plants back to the states, which would boost the coal industry and increase carbon emissions nationwide. The agency also announced its proposal to freeze fuel-efficiency requirements for automakers and withdraw California's waiver to set its own emissions standards.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Pleasant weather continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pawz and Claws

Image

This pleasant streak of weather will continue all the way into the weekend.

Image

Remembering those who have committed suicide

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

Sasha Thompson

Image

It is cool right now, but the warm air will return

Image

ISU kicks off United Way Fundraiser

Image

Brazil Route 40 Festival

Image

Getting ready for Blues Fest

Image

Centenary Striders

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears