Clear

Mark Carney will lead Bank of England through Brexit

Mark Carney is sticking around for Brexit.The Bank of England said Tuesday that Carney would stay as ...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 9:21 AM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 9:21 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Mark Carney is sticking around for Brexit.

The Bank of England said Tuesday that Carney would stay as governor until January 2020.

"I recognize that during this critical period, it is important that everyone does everything they can to support a smooth and successful Brexit," Carney said in a letter to UK treasury chief Philip Hammond.

The United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union on March 29, 2019. It is hoping to negotiate a divorce deal that would keep current trading arrangements in place until the end of 2020 but if it fails, there could be significant disruption to the UK economy and financial markets.

The first foreigner to lead Britain's central bank, Carney was appointed in 2013. The Canadian said at the time that he would serve until 2018. He had already agreed to extend his term to June 2019.

Speculation had mounted in recent weeks that Carney would be asked by the government to remain at the central bank. The pound dropped 0.2% against the dollar after the extension was announced.

The Bank of England has twice hiked interest rates under Carney's watch, most recently in August. Some economists have raised doubts about the case for rate hikes amid mixed economic data.

Hammond, who favors remaining close to the European Union, said Tuesday in parliament that keeping Carney at the central bank will "ensure continuity through what could be quite a turbulent period for our economy."

— Nada Bashir contributed reporting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Pleasant weather continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pawz and Claws

Image

This pleasant streak of weather will continue all the way into the weekend.

Image

Remembering those who have committed suicide

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

Sasha Thompson

Image

It is cool right now, but the warm air will return

Image

ISU kicks off United Way Fundraiser

Image

Brazil Route 40 Festival

Image

Getting ready for Blues Fest

Image

Centenary Striders

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears