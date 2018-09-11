Clear

Alibaba is helping Russia go big in online shopping

Alibaba has a trio of new partners in Russia.China's top e-commerce player will form a joint venture ...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 7:41 AM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 7:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Alibaba has a trio of new partners in Russia.

China's top e-commerce player will form a joint venture with Russia's sovereign wealth fund, telecom company MegaFon and internet firm Mail.Ru Group. Alibaba will contribute an unspecified amount of cash and its existing business in the country, AliExpress Russia.

The deal was announced in a joint statement during the Eastern Economic Forum, an event in Vladivostok where Chinese President Xi Jinping met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Under sanctions from Europe and the United States, Russia has been looking to build closer political and business ties with China. Beijing in turn wants to extend its economic influence across Asia and Europe through its ambitious Belt and Road initiative.

That involves building infrastructure, such as ports and railways, and also developing a "digital Silk Road" through high-speed internet networks and e-commerce.

If the transaction is approved, Alibaba will own 48% of AliExpress Russia, while MegaFon will control 24%. Mail.Ru Group, which is putting its Pandao online shopping business into the joint venture, will own 15%, and Russia's sovereign wealth fund will have 13%.

The Russian market has plenty of potential to grow. Regional trade group ECommerce Europe estimated in 2016 that just 20% of Russians shop online.

Online sales in the country reached €20.5 billion ($24 billion) in 2015.

"Our experience in China and other markets around the world makes us uniquely qualified to help build the future infrastructure of commerce in Russia," Alibaba President Michael Evans said in a statement.

Alibaba said Monday that executive chairman Jack Ma will step down next year to make way for the company's next generation of leaders. He'll be replaced by current CEO Daniel Zhang.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Pleasant weather continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

This pleasant streak of weather will continue all the way into the weekend.

Image

Remembering those who have committed suicide

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

Sasha Thompson

Image

It is cool right now, but the warm air will return

Image

ISU kicks off United Way Fundraiser

Image

Brazil Route 40 Festival

Image

Getting ready for Blues Fest

Image

Centenary Striders

Image

A simple act of kindness

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears