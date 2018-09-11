Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

China's troubles push Hong Kong stocks into a bear market

Hong Kong's stock market is caught in a perfect storm.Fears about the trade war, emerging markets, Ch...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 6:01 AM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 6:02 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hong Kong's stock market is caught in a perfect storm.

Fears about the trade war, emerging markets, China's slowing economy, and individual stocks pushed the city's benchmark Hang Seng Index into a bear market on Tuesday.

The index ended the day 0.7% lower, closing more than 20% below its recent peak in January.

The Hong Kong market, one of the world's most heavily traded, has been rocked this year by the escalating trade war between China and the United States. The waves of new tariffs have hurt Hong Kong because many of the biggest companies listed in the city are based in China.

Dickie Wong, research director at Hong Kong-based stock broker Kingston Securities, predicts the market could potentially fall another 5% in the short term. The gloom is likely to last at least until the US midterm elections in November.

"Increasing tensions between the United States and China are not going to end before then," Wong said.

Mainland Chinese stocks entered a bear market in late June, and have fallen a further 6% since then.

The trade war is already beginning to take its toll on the Chinese economy, according to recent data. China's currency, the yuan, has also fallen in recent months.

That makes it more expensive for Chinese investors to buy Hong Kong stocks because they are priced in the Hong Kong dollar, which is pegged to the US dollar.

Tencent's tumble

One of the most notable casualties of recent declines in Hong Kong has been Tencent. The internet giant has lost about $200 billion in market value since January, weighed down by concerns about the Chinese government's moves to tighten restrictions on online gaming.

Tencent is one of the biggest components of the Hang Seng, so steep declines in its share price can drag down the index as a whole, Wong noted. Investors are also pessimistic about the prospects of other heavyweight stocks such as HSBC, he added.

The Hong Kong market, which hit an all-time closing high in January, is facing other problems.

After crises in Turkey and Argentina, nervous investors have yanked money out of other emerging markets. That has hit Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong, since China is considered to be the world's biggest emerging market.

Hong Kong is also feeling the heat from the US Federal Reserve, which is raising interest rates. Hong Kong follows the Fed when it comes to rate hikes, which make it more expensive for investors to borrow cash and buy shares.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Pleasant weather continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Remembering those who have committed suicide

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

Sasha Thompson

Image

It is cool right now, but the warm air will return

Image

ISU kicks off United Way Fundraiser

Image

Brazil Route 40 Festival

Image

Getting ready for Blues Fest

Image

Centenary Striders

Image

A simple act of kindness

Image

The Vigo County School Corporation Strategic Plan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears