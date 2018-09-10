Dallas police officer realized she was in the wrong apartment when she turned on the lights

Dallas police officer Amber Guyger says she shot and killed Botham Shem Jean after she thought she was entering her own apartment, not realizing she was on the wrong floor. Guyger stands charged with manslaughter.

CNN obtained a copy of an arrest warrant affidavit from the Dallas County District Attorney's Office. Here's what it says:

