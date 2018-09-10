Clear

Instead of the boarding pass, bring your smile to the airport

Leave your boarding pass in your bag and smile.Some day, boarding passes will be replaced for airplan...

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 2:50 PM
Updated: Sep. 10, 2018 2:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Leave your boarding pass in your bag and smile.

Some day, boarding passes will be replaced for airplane passengers by something that can't be lost, forgotten or crumpled in the bottom of a travel carry-on: the passenger's own face.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Air transportation

Air transportation safety

Airports

Aviation security

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Safety issues and practices

Technology

Transportation and warehousing

Transportation Security Administration

Travel and tourism

Travel safety and security

US Customs and Border Protection

US Department of Homeland Security

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

Airport and federal officials this week showed off biometric facial recognition technology designed to replace the paper boarding pass and speed up the process of boarding an international flight.

"Everybody knows how to pose for a picture," said Kevin McAleenan, the commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection.

Though not everyone likes it, including privacy advocates.

Initially, the technology will simplify the boarding process for those heading out of the country. Instead of presenting their passport and boarding pass, passengers will stand in front of a camera. A photo will be taken and compared against photos on file in government databases which will determine if the person is a passenger on the flight and cleared to leave the country.

Officials said the photos of US citizens will be electronically compared with their passport photo, and that the picture taken at the boarding gate will be deleted within 12 hours. Non-US citizens will be compared against the photo taken when they entered the country, and the photo will be saved in a Department of Homeland Security system for foreign travelers.

John Wagner, the deputy executive assistant commissioner at CBP, said the technology is in response to a mandate from Congress that DHS develop a system for tracking foreigners' arrivals and departures from the United States.

Privacy advocates, such as the American Civil Liberties Union, have highlighted concerns that the technology could be used for expansive law enforcement purposes and that it misidentifies people, especially some racial minorities and women. McAleenan, of CBP, said the system is very reliable: "Our data is in the 98 to 99 percent range, and we are seeing no difference by race or gender."

On Thursday, officials at Dulles International Airport, located near the nation's capital, showed reporters their version of the technology. It was developed by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which runs Dulles and Reagan National airports.

Earlier in the week, Transportation Security Administration chief David Pekoske told Congress his agency is considering using the CBP facial recognition system to replace boarding passes at security checkpoints.

He said TSA is currently testing technology that verifies the identification -- like IDs and passports -- travelers show are authentic. After reading the ID, the "secure flight database will come back and tell us which flight at what time and which terminal, and also give us a risk assessment for that passenger," he said. "It's a huge step forward."

TSA has also tested verifying travelers through their fingerprints, which are given when signing up for TSA's PreCheck program.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Very nice days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

I-70 lane restrictions begin September 11

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Moose on the loose in Colorado neighborhood

Image

Snouts up! Dogs show off surfing skills in charity surf-a-thon

Image

Pride Meets Terradise festival goes on despite rain

Image

Pride Meets Terradise festival goes on despite rain

Image

Sullivan County man safe after water rescue

Image

5th annual Kyle Ride raises funds for more school scholarships

Image

Silver Birch Assisted Living

Image

Cmp Navigate hosts Corporate Olympics

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex