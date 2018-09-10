Clear

Here are 3 more hurricanes that aren't named Florence

All eyes are on Hurricane Florence and its path toward the Carolinas, but several other hurricanes are brewi...

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 1:34 PM
Updated: Sep. 10, 2018 1:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

All eyes are on Hurricane Florence and its path toward the Carolinas, but several other hurricanes are brewing as well.

And the timing couldn't be more apt: Monday is the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, when storm activity is historically at its highest.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Europe

Florence

Hurricanes

Italy

Natural disasters

Severe weather

Southern Europe

Tropical storms

Weather

Hurricane Isaac

This storm is lined up behind Florence in the Atlantic.

"Isaac is a small hurricane and uncertainty in the forecast is greater than normal," the National Hurricane Center reported Monday at 11 a.m. "Although Isaac is forecast to begin weakening when it approaches the Lesser Antilles, it is still expected to be at or near hurricane intensity when it reaches the islands."

Winds of tropical storm force could reach Puerto Rico Thursday evening. Tropical storms generate winds between 39 and 73 mph, just below hurricane force.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect as of Monday morning.

Hurricane Helene

Still closer to Africa than North America, Helen is predicted to head north in the Atlantic and not make landfall, the center says.

Sustained winds have reached almost 105 mph. Steady weakening should begin by Tuesday, the center says.

Hurricane Olivia

Over in the Pacific, this storm is still moving toward Hawaii, where tropical storm warnings and watches have been issued, the hurricane center said.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere in the warning area within 36 hours, and a watch within 48 hours.

Maximum sustained winds were almost 85 mph Monday morning, the hurricane center said. Olivia should weaken through Tuesday but remain a strong tropical storm when it reaches the Hawaiian Islands. Large swells could be generated and cause damage in some parts of the state, which survived brushes with hurricanes Hector and Lane in recent weeks.

Gov. David Ige signed an emergency proclamation Monday that will provide relief for disaster damages, losses and suffering and "to protect the health, safety and welfare of the people" as Olivia approaches.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Very nice days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

I-70 lane restrictions begin September 11

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Moose on the loose in Colorado neighborhood

Image

Snouts up! Dogs show off surfing skills in charity surf-a-thon

Image

Pride Meets Terradise festival goes on despite rain

Image

Pride Meets Terradise festival goes on despite rain

Image

Sullivan County man safe after water rescue

Image

5th annual Kyle Ride raises funds for more school scholarships

Image

Silver Birch Assisted Living

Image

Cmp Navigate hosts Corporate Olympics

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex