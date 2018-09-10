Clear

Trump's tweet on GDP and unemployment is wrong

President Trump tweeted: "The GDP Rate (4.2%) is higher than the Unemployment Rate (3.9%) for the first time in over 100 years!" CNN's Christine Romans breaks down why that's not true.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 12:59 PM
Updated: Sep. 10, 2018 1:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump spent the morning bragging about the economy. At least one of his claims didn't come close to being true.

"The GDP Rate (4.2%) is higher than the Unemployment Rate (3.9%) for the first time in over 100 years!" the president said in a tweet.

The first two numbers are correct, although they measure completely different things, and in different ways.

The overall US economy grew at a 4.2% annual rate in the second quarter. Unemployment was between 3.8% and 4% during the quarter, and it came in at 3.9% in August.

That's all good news.

"It's definitely better when it's true than when it's not," said Justin Wolfers, professor of economics at University of Michigan. "I like high GDP growth and low unemployment."

But Trump got it wrong — way wrong — when he said it hasn't happened in a century.

In the last 70 years, it's happened in at least 62 quarters, most recently in 2006.

"He wasn't even in the neighborhood of right," Wolfers said in an interview.

Wolfers tweeted a response to Trump's claim. In fact, it took him two tweets to list all the quarters in which economic growth was higher than the unemployment rate. He added a chart.

"It certainly not a natural comparison," Wolfers said. "I've never seen it made before. It's not one that a macroeconomist would make. They're not comparable."

That's not just because lower unemployment is better, while higher GDP is preferable.

The unemployment rate is a monthly reading on the percentage of people in the labor force who are looking for work. It is a snapshot of a current condition.

GDP is a reading of the output of the overall economy. When economists talk about GDP growth, they're not talking about a snapshot of a current condition. They are measuring the change compared with a year earlier. Quarterly GDP growth is also adjusted to come up with the annual rate.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Very nice days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

I-70 lane restrictions begin September 11

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Moose on the loose in Colorado neighborhood

Image

Snouts up! Dogs show off surfing skills in charity surf-a-thon

Image

Pride Meets Terradise festival goes on despite rain

Image

Pride Meets Terradise festival goes on despite rain

Image

Sullivan County man safe after water rescue

Image

5th annual Kyle Ride raises funds for more school scholarships

Image

Silver Birch Assisted Living

Image

Cmp Navigate hosts Corporate Olympics

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex