Clear

John Legend's EGOT win makes history

John Legend became one of 15 people to win four of the entertainment industry's biggest awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 12:59 PM
Updated: Sep. 10, 2018 1:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

John Legend made history twice over the weekend.

The singer-actor won an Emmy at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, along with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice for producing the best variety special winner, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert."

At 39, Legend is one of the youngest EGOT winners and also became the first African-American man to snag that honor.

"EGOT" stands for the big four awards in the entertainment industry: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Legend has racked up 10 Grammys, starting with a best new artist win in 2006.

In 2015 his song "Glory" featured in the film "Selma" won an Oscar, and he received a Tony in 2017 for his role as a co-producer for the Broadway production of "Jitney."

Legend, who also played the title role in the NBC musical special, celebrated his win on social media.

"Before tonight, only 12 people had won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in competitive categories," the caption on a photo of Legend, Webber and Rice on Instagram read. "Sirs Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and I joined that group when we won an Emmy for our production of their legendary show Jesus Christ Superstar. So happy to be part of this team. So honored they trusted me to play Jesus Christ. So amazed to be in such rarefied air."

His wife, model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, celebrated with a photo of her kissing Legend and a video of the performer putting his latest trophy on the top shelf of a display of awards.

"Perfect," Teigen could be heard saying after Legend placed his latest award on the shelf.

Teigen also let us in on what an EGOT winner eats.

She posted a video on Twitter of Legend cooking "EGOT pancakes."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Very nice days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

I-70 lane restrictions begin September 11

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Moose on the loose in Colorado neighborhood

Image

Snouts up! Dogs show off surfing skills in charity surf-a-thon

Image

Pride Meets Terradise festival goes on despite rain

Image

Pride Meets Terradise festival goes on despite rain

Image

Sullivan County man safe after water rescue

Image

5th annual Kyle Ride raises funds for more school scholarships

Image

Silver Birch Assisted Living

Image

Cmp Navigate hosts Corporate Olympics

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex