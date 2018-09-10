URGENT - Hurricane Florence now a Category 3 Storm

(CNN) -- Hurricane Florence has become a Category 3 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. Florence has maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, and gusts up to 140 mph. Florence is likely to be a direct threat to the US East Coast later this week.
