Clear

To hell and back: Swedes can learn from Finns after Sunday's election

Hissen som gick ner i helvete -- "the elevator that descended into hell" -- reads the title of a fa...

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 11:33 AM
Updated: Sep. 10, 2018 11:33 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hissen som gick ner i helvete -- "the elevator that descended into hell" -- reads the title of a famous Swedish short story. The outcome of yesterday's general election bore many resemblances with Pär Lagerkvist's (1891-1974) absurdist tale.

After a summer of discontent, close to 18% of Swedish voters opted for the far-right Sweden Democrats. The party finished third behind the incumbent Social Democrats on 28% and the center-right Moderates with 20%. All of the established parties have said they will not work with the far right.

Continents and regions

Elections and campaigns

Europe

Finland

Government and public administration

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Northern Europe

Political organizations

Politics

Sweden

US Democratic Party

US political parties

Unlike in the other Nordic countries, the established Swedish parties have completely excluded the Sweden Democrats from influence. In Finland, the far-right Finns Party has served in government.

The same has not been the case in Sweden, where none of the bourgeois parties have been willing to work with Jimmie Åkesson's party. The tactic of exclusion has not worked. The Sweden Democrats increased their vote share by roughly 40%.

Opposition to immigration is the main reason. Sweden took in proportionally more refugees in 2015 than Germany, receiving over 160,000 asylum applications in 2015. And although restrictions were put in place the following year, the issue overshadowed all others during the election campaign.

Those familiar with crime writer Henning Mankell's novel about policeman Kurt Wallander will recognize the dark undercurrent to the seemingly spotless surface.

Despite clinging on to the ideal of the Folkhemmet -- "the people's home" -- Sweden has become a divided society, where more than 15% of the population is foreign-born.

Immigration is an issue that must be discussed openly. Until recently, it was not. The mere questioning of the levels of immigration was taken as a sign of racism. This forced voters to opt for radical parties in order to awaken the slumbering elites. Not because the Swedish voters agree with many of the outlandish policies espoused by the far right, but because voters want to send a message that enough is enough.

Of course, no country can thrive and prosper without immigration. But the question of where to to draw the line is a legitimate one.

The debate needs to become pragmatic and open. This can be done only by listening to the views of the people -- including those who voted for the Sweden Democrats.

Like in the Netherlands -- a country that once shared Sweden's elite-dominated political culture -- the mainstream parties must respond to the concerns about multiculturalism. And, as in Norway and Finland, this could mean allowing the far right into government.

Some might use spurious historical analogies and warn this will lead to a repeat of the history of the 1930s. Such claims are historically naive and border on ignorance. The situation today is very different from that of 80 years ago. The anti-immigrant parties are not associated with organized violent gangs, nor do they aspire to overthrow democracy.

By giving far-right figures the responsibility of governing, they will have to come up with pragmatic solutions. As the example of Finland shows, this is likely to reduce their electoral appeal. The Finns Party won close to 20% in the 2014 elections. They are now below 10% and only managed to win 6.9% in this year's presidential election.

The Swedish political parties should learn the lesson of their eastern neighbors.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Very nice days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Moose on the loose in Colorado neighborhood

Image

Snouts up! Dogs show off surfing skills in charity surf-a-thon

Image

Pride Meets Terradise festival goes on despite rain

Image

Pride Meets Terradise festival goes on despite rain

Image

Sullivan County man safe after water rescue

Image

5th annual Kyle Ride raises funds for more school scholarships

Image

Silver Birch Assisted Living

Image

Cmp Navigate hosts Corporate Olympics

Image

Smart car filled with supplies at pet adoption event

Image

Runners in Vincennes run to raise suicide awareness

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex