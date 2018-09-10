Clear
Anthony Bourdain honored with posthumous Emmy awards

The Television Academy honored late host Anthony Bourdain on Sunday with multiple wins at the Creative Arts ...

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 10:18 AM
Updated: Sep. 10, 2018 10:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Television Academy honored late host Anthony Bourdain on Sunday with multiple wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Bourdain and his series, "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," which airs on CNN, won six awards. They included two individual awards for Bourdain, one for outstanding writing for a nonfiction program and another for his role as executive producer of the series, which won for outstanding informational series.

"Parts Unknown" also won in the picture editing, sound editing and sound mixing categories.

The show's digital extension, "Explore Parts Unknown," earned a statue as well.

Bourdain died by suicide in June.

According to Variety, "Parts Unknown" executive producer Lydia Tenaglia accepted one of Bourdain's awards on his behalf. In her speech, she noted that Bourdain had been nominated for the nonfiction writing category "many times, but it had always eluded him.

"So it is with tremendous bittersweetness that I accept it on his behalf," she said.

Ahead of the awards, Sandy Zweig, an executive producer at Zero Point Zero Productions, the company behind Bourdain's eponymous travel series, told CNN she anticipated the ceremony would be a "challenging day."

CNN will premiere the first of eight final episodes of "Parts Unknown" on September 23.

With the exception of the premiere, the episodes will not feature Bourdain's narration or writing, but make use of the material obtained in the field.

"United Shades of America" host W. Kamau Bell accompanies Bourdain to Kenya in the season opener.

RELATED: After Anthony Bourdain's death, 'Parts Unknown' enters uncharted territory

Bell, also an Emmy winner Sunday night, paid tribute to Bourdain ahead of the show on social media.

"On #Emmy day I have to make sure I honor the man who made it possible for me to have #UnitedShades. w/o @anthonybourdain going to @CNN & showing us all the new possibilities there, I wouldn't have my show," he wrote. "Thank you, Tony. & also thank you for taking me to Africa for my 1st time."

Sunday was the second of two nights worth of awards presentations as part of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which honors outstanding artistic and technical achievements.

On Saturday, awards were given out in categories like casting, animation and outstanding guest actor/actress.

