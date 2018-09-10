Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Miss New York crowned Miss America 2019

Representing New York, Nia Franklin was crowned the 92nd Miss America in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 6:24 AM
Updated: Sep. 10, 2018 6:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The new Miss America is Nia Franklin.

Representing New York, Franklin was crowned the 92nd Miss America at Sunday's event in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Related: Behind the glamour of the Miss America pageant lies discord and division

Miss Connecticut, Bridget Oei, was named first runner-up.

"It took a lot of perseverance to get here," Franklin said after her win. "I want to thank my beautiful family, my mom and my dad, who is a survivor of cancer."

An opera singer, Franklin is a native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and earned her master's degree in music composition from UNC School of the Arts. She moved to New York after being accepted at the Kenan Fellow program at Lincoln Center Education in Manhattan.

During the competition, Franklin, who is black, described how music helped her find her identity.

"I grew up at a predominately Caucasian school and there was only five percent minority, and I felt out of place so much because of the color of my skin," Franklin said. "But growing up, I found my love of arts, and through music that helped me to feel positive about myself and about who I was."

She said she plans to advocate for the arts during her tenure as Miss America.

"Dancing with the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba hosted the pageant. Judges included Laila Ali, Bobby Bones, Randy Jackson, Jessie James Decker, Soledad O'Brien, Alli Webb and Carnie Wilson.

The Miss America organization, which was recently renamed Miss America 2.0, has faced considerable controversy in the past year.

In December, the Huffington Post revealed emails that showed former CEO Sam Haskell mocking competitors with misogynistic language. Haskell resigned shortly after, along with the organization's president and board chair.

Following the report, journalist and former Miss America Gretchen Carlson was appointed chair. In May, Regina Hopper was named president and CEO. Among the changes spearheaded by the new leadership was an end to the swimsuit portion of the competition, which was met with mixed response.

Both Carlson and Hopper have faced calls to resign from state directors and former Miss Americas.

Miss America 2018, Cara Mund, aired her greviences with the organization, specifically with Carlson, in a letter that went public last month, stating she had been "silenced."

"Our chair and CEO have systematically silenced me, reduced me, marginalized me, and essentially erased me in my role as Miss America in subtle and not-so-subtle ways on a daily basis," Mund's letter stated. "After a while, the patterns have clearly emerged, and the sheer accumulation of the disrespect, passive-aggressive behavior, belittlement and outright exclusion has taken a serious toll."

Carlson denied Mund's allegations in a statement on Twitter, saying she was "saddened beyond words."

With the exception of passing the crown to Franklin, Mund was noticeably absent from most of Sunday's ceremony.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Very nice days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

South wins Invite

Image

Rose loses to Rhodes

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather.

Image

Segment 3, Week 4

Image

Segment 2, Week 4

Image

Segment one Week 4

Image

Flash Flood for much of the Wabash Valley

Image

Bakery holds grand opening on Terre Haute's north side

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex