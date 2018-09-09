Clear

Dallas police officer arrested in shooting death of Botham Shem Jean

A Dallas police officer was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death of ...

Posted: Sep. 9, 2018 10:12 PM
Updated: Sep. 9, 2018 10:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Dallas police officer was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death of Botham Shem Jean, the Texas Rangers said.

Amber Guyger, who is white, was off-duty when she shot Jean, a black man, after mistakenly entering his apartment at the complex where she also lived, police said Thursday. Jean, 26, a native of St. Lucia who worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas, died at a hospital.

2016 Dallas police ambush

Arrests

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Dallas

Domestic terrorism

Homicide

International relations and national security

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Mass murder

Murder

National security

North America

Police deaths and injuries

Policing and police forces

Shootings

Southwestern United States

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

Texas

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

Guyger, 30, of Dallas, was charged with manslaughter, authorities said. She was released from the Kaufman County Jail on Sunday evening after posting a $300,000 bond.

Guyger's arrest was announced as Jean's family and their attorneys say they met with prosecutors to demand the officer's arrest.

"We don't need evidence beyond a reasonable doubt at this point," the family's attorney, S. Lee Merritt, told reporters Sunday. "At this point, we need probable cause of a crime. And the existence of probable cause is painstakingly clear to everyone."

Merritt said attorneys presented prosecutors with a witness and video evidence, but declined to elaborate.

"The prevailing narrative is challenged by the evidence that was presented today," Merritt said.

"We're still dealing in America with black people being killed in the most arbitrary ways, driving while black, walking while black and now we have to add living while black," co-counsel Benjamin Crump said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Rain on the way out for the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

South wins Invite

Image

Rose loses to Rhodes

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather.

Image

Segment 3, Week 4

Image

Segment 2, Week 4

Image

Segment one Week 4

Image

Flash Flood for much of the Wabash Valley

Image

Bakery holds grand opening on Terre Haute's north side

Image

Tackling Childhood Cancer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex