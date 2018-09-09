Exit poll: Far-right party surges in Sweden

An exit poll has put the far-right Sweden Democrats in second place in Sunday's general elections, marking a surge in support for a party with roots in the neo-Nazi movement, as anti-migrant sentiment in the Scandanavian country grows.

The exit poll, by Swedish broadcaster STV, showed no party with a majority, but forecast a "dead heat" between two alliances, which both exclude the Sweden Democrats.

The Sweden Democrats are forecast to get 19.2% of the vote, up from 12.9% in the previous election in 2014, the poll shows.

It also showed the ruling Social Democrats with the most votes, with 26.2%, marking a clear drop of around 5 percentage points in support compared with 2014. The main opposition Moderates have been knocked from second place and are forecast to come third, with 17.8%.

The far-right party is currently the third-largest in Sweden by seats in parliament, and if the poll numbers are confirmed in official results, its rise from the fringes of Swedish politics into the mainstream will be cemented.

Exit polls are not official but they have given a reliable picture of the final outcome of elections in Sweden in the past.

Migration fractures the vote

The Sweden Democrats want to freeze migration and have pushed for the country to leave the European Union.

Leaders in Brussels will be disappointed with the party's surge ahead of the European Parliament's elections in May next year, as they bid to discourage euroskepticism following Brexit, and as populist parties form alliances to shake up the EU establishment ahead of the vote.

The exit poll shows Sunday's vote was one of the toughest challenge to Sweden's social democracy, characterized by its high tax rates and

substantial welfare system aimed at reducing inequality through social inclusion.

The rise of the far right in Sweden mirrors similar trends in other European nations following the mass migration of refugees to Europe in 2015, at the height of the Syrian war. Anti-migrant parties in Germany, Austria, Denmark, France, Hungary and Italy have all made gains in recent years.

But Sweden was once particularly welcoming to refugees. The issue of migration became highly politicized after the country of 10.1 million people took in more than 160,000 asylum-seekers in 2015 alone.

"I am concerned because I think that integration is an important issue. But I'm not sure about the way of the Sweden Democrats," voter Tuva Sundh told CNN after casting her vote. "I think it's healthy to have debate. But I do think it's become too heated in this election."

Voter Anton Loin said of the far right's rise: "I think that it shows that people are disappointed with how the country is run, and they are rooting for something, they want something different, but it's not necessarily the best kind of different."

Swedish governance has long required coalitions and alliances, but the issue of migration appears to have further fractured the vote, splitting it more evenly across the three largest parties.

The ruling Social Democrats and its allies have tried to appease anti-migrant sentiment in the country by urging more integration programs and resources for refugees in marginalized communities, and to help them access education.

The center-right Moderates had pledged to give more funds to the police, and pushed for Swedish migration policy to fall in line with laws in other EU countries, such as Denmark and Germany. This would mean that migrants won't be able to stay unless they can prove that they can support themselves, enabling them to get a permanent residence permit.

They were also looking at ways of more quickly incorporating migrants into the workforce, such as promoting "simple jobs," a reference to work that can be obtained with only an elementary education.