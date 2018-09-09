Clear

Kerry: Trump proved Iran hardliners right

Iran nuclear deal architect John Kerry tells Fareed why Trump's withdrawal from the agreement empowers Iranians who say the U.S. cannot be trusted.

Posted: Sep. 9, 2018 4:24 PM
Updated: Sep. 9, 2018 4:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Secretary of State John Kerry said Sunday that President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal earlier this year was "a very dangerous and ill-advised move."

Kerry, who was promoting his new book, "Every Day Is Extra," said on CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" that the move "is not based on any broad strategy that is drawing other countries to the table to be supportive of it."

Kerry said he believes Trump's decision to rescind the deal was based solely on a campaign promise.

"I think it represents a campaign promise made by the President in the heat of the campaign, which he followed up on but which has no basis in achieving the goals that the President has set out — if there are goals," said Kerry, who was secretary of state when a framework agreement was reached.

The 2015 Obama-era deal agreed to by the United States, Iran, United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, Russia and the European Union, restricted Iran's nuclear program in return for the lifting of international sanctions.

The former Democratic presidential candidate added that Trump "merely saying this agreement is the worst agreement actually doesn't make it the worst agreement."

"It is in fact the single strongest, single most accountable, single most transparent nuclear agreement anywhere in the world," Kerry said. "What the President has done is simply said, 'I'm going to get out.' And whatever dangers might have existed way down the road if they were trying to break out or something different were happening -- which we would have known and had every military option available to us way down the road, or then or now -- he suddenly rushed to making the way down the road be now, tomorrow," Kerry continued.

By doing so, Kerry argued, the President "has empowered the hardliners in Iran."

"Donald Trump proved them right, and he's put (Iranian) President (Hassan) Rouhani and those who were trying to move to a more rational and reasonable position in a much more difficult -- political and substantively difficult -- position," he said.

The Trump administration's first wave of reimposed sanctions kicked in last month.

In response to the reimposed sanctions, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said there would be "no war, nor will we negotiate with the United States."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible next 48 hours
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

South wins Invite

Image

Rose loses to Rhodes

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather.

Image

Segment 3, Week 4

Image

Segment 2, Week 4

Image

Segment one Week 4

Image

Flash Flood for much of the Wabash Valley

Image

Bakery holds grand opening on Terre Haute's north side

Image

Tackling Childhood Cancer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex