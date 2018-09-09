Clear

Sen. Ben Sasse: I think about leaving the GOP 'every morning'

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse said Sunday that he thinks about leaving the GOP "every morning."The Nebras...

Posted: Sep. 9, 2018 1:26 PM
Updated: Sep. 9, 2018 1:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse said Sunday that he thinks about leaving the GOP "every morning."

The Nebraska senator's comment comes after he tweeted last week that he "regularly" thinks about switching to become an independent.

Ben Sasse

Political Figures - US

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

US federal government

White House

Political organizations

Politics

US political parties

US Republican Party

Sasse expanded on the thought Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union," telling anchor Jake Tapper, "I probably think about it every morning when I wake up and I figure out, why -- why am I flying away from Nebraska to go to D.C. this week? Are we going to get real stuff done?"

Sasse said he is "committed to the party of (Abraham) Lincoln and (Ronald) Reagan as long as there's a chance to reform it. But this party used to be for some pretty definable stuff. And, frankly, neither of these parties are for very much more than being anti."

Sasse, who has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, criticized the "chaos" and "reality TV circus" that he said is going on inside the White House, remarks that come amid reports of upheaval within the administration.

"It's pretty obvious when you are engaging with the White House, as I do many, many times a week, there is a lot of chaos and a lot of reality TV circus and that is different than a long-term view," Sasse said.

The Nebraska senator went on to call the 2016 election a "dumpster fire" and decried party divisions he believes both major presidential candidates sowed.

"Both (Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton) went into the election mostly being against the other one, and the American people basically said 'a pox on your houses,' and then they decided who to vote for who was the less bad, in their view," Sasse said. "We shouldn't have elections like that in the future."

Sasse also downplayed any speculation that he might challenge Trump in the 2020 presidential race.

"I think the odds are a lot higher that I run for the Noxious Weed Control Board of Dodge County, Nebraska, than that," he quipped.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible next 48 hours
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

South wins Invite

Image

Rose loses to Rhodes

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather.

Image

Segment 3, Week 4

Image

Segment 2, Week 4

Image

Segment one Week 4

Image

Flash Flood for much of the Wabash Valley

Image

Bakery holds grand opening on Terre Haute's north side

Image

Tackling Childhood Cancer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex