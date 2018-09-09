Clear

Warner: 'Not very believable' Papadopoulos doesn't recall if he told Trump campaign about Russian dirt

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner said he does not believe George Papadopoulos' claim that he does not remember te...

Posted: Sep. 9, 2018 11:46 AM
Updated: Sep. 9, 2018 11:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner said he does not believe George Papadopoulos' claim that he does not remember telling Trump campaign officials about Russian dirt on Hillary Clinton.

"This guy Papadopoulos, I've never met him, but he clearly is aspiring to be a player," Warner said. "And my understanding is he can't remember whether he turned that information over to other senior people in the Trump campaign. That's not very believable."

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

George Papadopoulos

Government and public administration

Investigations

Mark Warner

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, made his comments on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday following Papadopoulos' sentencing on Friday to 14 days in prison for lying to investigators about his contact with individuals tied to Russia during the 2016 campaign.

The Virginia senator told CNN's Jake Tapper that the committee had received some documents from Papadopoulos, but added that the panel would still "love to talk with him."

Papadopoulos told CNN in an interview that aired Friday that he did not remember telling the campaign about emails from Russia on Clinton but could not be sure.

"As far as I remember, I absolutely did not share this information with anyone on the campaign," the ex-campaign aide said, adding, "I might have, but I have no recollection of doing so. I can't guarantee. All I can say is, my memory is telling me that I never shared it with anyone on the campaign."

Warner said in response that he thought it was unlikely Papadopoulos would not have come forward to the campaign.

"It just stretches, I think, most people's credibility that if Papadopoulos had this knowledge and he wanted to try to further ingratiate himself with the campaign, that he wouldn't have shared that with somebody on the campaign," Warner said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible next 48 hours
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

South wins Invite

Image

Rose loses to Rhodes

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather.

Image

Segment 3, Week 4

Image

Segment 2, Week 4

Image

Segment one Week 4

Image

Flash Flood for much of the Wabash Valley

Image

Bakery holds grand opening on Terre Haute's north side

Image

Tackling Childhood Cancer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex