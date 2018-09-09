Clear

Trump's mole hunt

Trump says Attorney General Sessions should investigate the NYT OpEd writer, while others suggest using sworn affidavits or polygraph. Inside the mole hunt

Posted: Sep. 9, 2018 10:13 AM
Updated: Sep. 9, 2018 10:25 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview airing Sunday that he has not discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

"No. Never," Pence told CBS's "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan when asked if he'd had conversations about invoking the 25th Amendment, adding, "Why would we be, Margaret?"

Pence's comments came in light of a recent New York Times op-ed written by an anonymous senior Trump administration official who claims there have been internal discussions about invoking the 25th Amendment as a mechanism to remove Trump from office.

Pence, in his rebuke of the claim, quickly pivoted to a speech former President Barack Obama delivered Friday that was seen as a pointed critique of Trump.

"I mean the truth of the matter is over the last eight years despite what we heard from President Obama on Friday, I mean this country was struggling ... it was the weakest economy since the Great Depression," Pence said.

